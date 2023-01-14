Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,099,000 after acquiring an additional 581,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

