Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $479.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

