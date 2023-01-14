Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 16,874 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

