Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 178,359 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 490.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.29 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

