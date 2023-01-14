Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 190,359 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 190,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.79% of Tri-Continental worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.886 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.