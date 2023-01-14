Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,772 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 476.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000.

BHK opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

