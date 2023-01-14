Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PTC by 710.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

