Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.