Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $83.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.