Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,893 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

