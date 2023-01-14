Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 176.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $799.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

