Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

