Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,670 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

