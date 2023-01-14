Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.