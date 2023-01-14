Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

