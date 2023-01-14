Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

