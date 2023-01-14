Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10,469.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Okta worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 123.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Okta by 49.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Okta by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

