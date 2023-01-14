Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Simply Good Foods worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

