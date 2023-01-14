Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of AES worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 0.6 %

AES stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

