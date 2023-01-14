Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.80% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

