Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

CE opened at $121.29 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $173.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Celanese

Get Rating

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

