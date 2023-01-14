Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.