Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,286,000 after buying an additional 1,905,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

