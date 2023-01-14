Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,233 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 17.62% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

JEQ stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

