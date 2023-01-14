Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.01 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 223.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

