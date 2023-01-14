Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 714,441 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.41. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $336.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.07 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

