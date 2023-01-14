Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

