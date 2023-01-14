Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

