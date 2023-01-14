Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.