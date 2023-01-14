Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.85 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

