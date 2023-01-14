Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

