Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.60% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 550,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.3768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

