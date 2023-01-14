Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 6,144.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,903 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

