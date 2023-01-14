Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %

WBD stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

