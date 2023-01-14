Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 21,946 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of New Relic worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

New Relic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

