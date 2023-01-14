Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 24,344 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 620,119 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,358,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $11.68 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

