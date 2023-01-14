Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.36% of General American Investors worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,399 shares of company stock worth $59,942. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of GAM opened at $37.77 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

