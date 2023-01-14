Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,901 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

