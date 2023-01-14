Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

