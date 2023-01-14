Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.