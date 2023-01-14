Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 132.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

