Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celsius worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $19,267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 585.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 28.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 3.6 %

Celsius stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.