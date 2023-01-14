Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 166,574 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after buying an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

