Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Qorvo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $148.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

