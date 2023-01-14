Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 159,727 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

