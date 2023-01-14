Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,210 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of EnPro Industries worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

