Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 295,970 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,970 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

