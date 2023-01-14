Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

