Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 826 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 388,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

