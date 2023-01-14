Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $175.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

